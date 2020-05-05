West Florence fire crews respond to house fire, say cause is lightning strike

WEST FLORENCE, SC AREA (WBTW) – West Florence Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire caused by a lightning strike Tuesday morning.

Dwight Mobley, fire marshal for the department, says crews responded to Brockton Lane around 6:15 a.m. for the fire. The fire was contained to the attic and there was minor damage to bedrooms.

The occupants of the home were alerted to the fire by smoke detectors and were able to get out of the home safely.

The City of Florence Fire Department and Florence County EMS also responded to the fire.

