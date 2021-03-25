West Florence High School expanding to add 32 classrooms

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — West Florence High School is getting an expansion that will add 32 classrooms to the building, according to Florence 1 Schools.

The addition will be 40,000 square feet and in addition to the classrooms, there will also be student restrooms, the district said. There will be two stories to the building.

Superintendent Richard O’Malley said the addition is needed to address overcrowding at the school.

“Mobile units are not a good solution for addressing the continuous growth at West Florence,” O’Malley said. “The referendum included this and many other necessary projects. We are trying to make our way through that list even though the referendum didn’t pass because our students deserve to have quality, safe facilities. Getting students out of mobiles is an absolute necessity.”

Courtesy: Florence 1 Schools

Courtesy: Florence 1 Schools

Courtesy: Florence 1 Schools

Courtesy: Florence 1 Schools

The district said money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund II will help the district pay for the addition without raising taxes.

“As a parent myself, I have always understood the concerns about school safety,” Principal Matt Dowdell said. “This addition will address those concerns and hopefully make transitioning to classes easier and quicker for students.”

The district is scheduled to break ground soon and expects the project to be complete in December 2022.