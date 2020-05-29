West Florence High School postpones graduation due to inclement weather

by: Kaitlyn Luna

WEST FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – West Florence High School’s graduation ceremony which was scheduled for Friday morning has been postponed due to the threat of inclement weather. 

Governor McMaster was scheduled to provide the commencement address at the graduation, according to his office.

The ceremony has been postponed until Monday, June 1 at 3 p.m. Graduation tickets, which were issued for today, will be honored on Monday, June 1 at the Florence Center.  

