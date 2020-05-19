West Florence HS teacher wins scholarship from Coker University

Nichole Scipio is one of two South Carolina teachers awarded a full-tuition Excellence in Teaching

Scholarship from Coker University.



Scipio, who is a Biology and Project Lead the Way biomedical science teacher at West Florence High School and the 2019-20 Florence 1 Schools Teacher of the Year, received the Master of Education in Curriculum & Instructional Technology scholarship from Coker.

“It is an honor to be awarded the 2020 Excellence in Teaching Scholarship,” said Scipio. “Coker

University is providing me the tools to reach new heights in student engagement through

technology integration.”

Coker University offers two unique, 100% online Master of Education programs with specializations in Literacy Studies and Curriculum & Instructional Technology. While Scipio received the Curriculum and Technology scholarship, Sarah Watts-Spivey, a teacher in York County, received the Literacy Studies Scholarship.



All applicants considered for the scholarships submitted a portfolio with an innovation and

leadership statement, their philosophy of teaching, and an educational issues and trend statement.



The Wiggins School of Education’s Graduate Committee reviewed the portfolios. In addition to two applicants receiving a full scholarship for the entirety of their graduate program, Coker’s Excellence in Teaching Scholarship offers any eligible K-12 educator designated as a Teacher of the Year by their school, district, or the South Carolina Department of Education a term of graduate coursework at no cost, a savings of approximately $1500.



For more information about Coker University’s graduate programs, please visit coker.edu/masters.