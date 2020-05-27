Wilson High School graduation postponed due to weather

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Wilson High School’s graduation is postponed due to weather.
The graduation ceremony was set for Wednesday morning and is now set for Monday, June 1 at 10 a.m. at the Florence Center, according to Florence 1 Schools.
Graduation tickets issued for today will be honored at the Monday ceremony.
