Woman dies after multi-vehicle crash in Dillon County

Pee Dee

by:

Posted: / Updated:
deadly-crash_281293

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman died after a multi-vehicle crash in Dillon County Monday night, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

The crash happened at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Radford Boulevard.

Grimsley identified the woman killed as Carol Renee Isgett, 51, of Dillon.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories