Woman dies after multi-vehicle crash in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman died after a multi-vehicle crash in Dillon County Monday night, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.
The crash happened at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Radford Boulevard.
Grimsley identified the woman killed as Carol Renee Isgett, 51, of Dillon.
