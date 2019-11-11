Coroner’s office identifies woman who died after head-on crash in Olanta

OLANTA, SC (WBTW) – A woman is dead after a head-on crash in Olanta.
The victim has been identified by Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken as Esther Green, 66, of Lake City.
The head-on crash involving two cars happened around 4:20 p.m. Saturday on Highway 341 in Olanta, according to von Lutcken.
The victim was taken to a hospital by EMS and airlifted to MUSC in Charleston, where she later died.
The crash remains under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol.
