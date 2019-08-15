UPDATE: Woman reported missing in Chesterfield Co. has been found safe

Update: A woman reported missing in Chesterfield County has been found safe, according to the sheriff’s office.

No further information is available at this time.

PAGELAND, SC (WBTW) – A woman has been reported missing in Chesterfield County.

Renee Faith Funderburk, 21, was last seen on Wednesday at the McDonald’s in Pageland, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office. Funderburk is described as being about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CCSO at 843-623-2101 or dispatch at 843-623-6838.

