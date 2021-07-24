Woman reported missing in Florence County, sheriff’s office says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Sheriff’s investigators said Sherina Monique Smith, 34, of Camden, South Carolina, was last seen about 7:50 a.m. Saturday at or near mile marker 141 on eastbound Interstate 20. They said she might have run out of gas and began walking toward Florence.

Smith is about 5 foot 6 and weighs approximately 177 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about where she might be is asked to call FCSO investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 406 or to submit a tip on the sheriff’s office’s free app for I-Phone or Android devices. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.