Woman taken to hospital after police respond to incident at Florence home

Pee Dee
FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A woman has been taken to a hospital after police responded to an incident at a Florence home.

Police responded to a home on Sycamore Drive for a welfare check on Tuesday morning, according to Lt. Mike Brandt, with the Florence Police Department. Someone called police to report they hadn’t seen the resident for several weeks.

The fire department was called by police for assistance based on a foul smell, Lt. Brandt said. Upon forcing entry into the home, police and fire reportedly heard several shots fired. Police were able to safely take the resident into custody and no one was injured.

The resident was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation, Lt. Brandt also said. Officers didn’t have to discharge their weapons and no charges are expected at this time.

