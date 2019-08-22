Woman who died in 3-vehicle crash in Marlboro County identified

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The woman who died in a 3-vehicle crash in Marlboro County has been identified.

Mary Ann Toney, 64, of Bennettsville, was killed in Wednesday’s crash, according to Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown.

The crash happened at around 5:36 p.m. Wednesday on the Highway 15/401 West bridge.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a man driving a 2001 Chevy pickup was traveling south on 15/401 when a 2006 Ford crossed the center line striking the Chevy head-on. Another car traveling north then struck the Ford.

The drivers of all three cars were taken to area hospitals with injuries. The woman who died was a passenger in the Chevy. The driver of the Ford has been identified as Steven Jackson.

LATEST NEWS: