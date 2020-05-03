Two-car wreck in Florence leaves one dead: Authorities

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – One person has died after a wreck Sunday in Florence, authorities say.
The wreck happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Cheves Street and Church Street. Florence police responded to the scene around 1:05 p.m., according to Captain Mike Brandt.
Captain Brandt said officers arrived to find a two-car collision, with one of the vehicles overturned.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed one fatality in the crash.
Two others were taken to a nearby hospital, police say.
The wreck remains under investigation by the Florence Police Department’s Traffic Unit.
The wreck remains under investigation by the Florence Police Department's Traffic Unit.
