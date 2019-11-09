FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A wreck on Interstate 95 in Florence County is causing delays for drivers.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on the southbound side of I-95 at mile marker 157. That’s near the exit for Highway 76.
As of 11:39 a.m., the SCDOT website says all lanes are blocked.
South Carolina Highway Patrol’s online records report injuries associated with this crash.
News13 is working to learn more. Count on us for updates.
- Wreck with reported injuries causing delays on I-95 in Florence
- Donation in slain officer’s name wipes out lunch debt
- Vanna White hosts Wheel of Fortune as Pat Sajak recovers from emergency surgery
- Georgetown County deputies investigating after woman reportedly robbed at gunpoint
- Horry Co. police look for missing person