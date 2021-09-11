Pentagon survivor recalls 9/11 at Florence remembrance ceremony

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW)– Florence locals marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with a ceremony at Veterans Park Saturday Morning. Barry Jones worked for Pentagon Force Protection Agency and recalled his experience that day.

“I witnessed people screaming and running while an officer was trying to create calm exodus,” Jones said. “I then was stopped by an officer I knew who stated, ‘Mr. Jones, we have a serious incident. The building has been hit by a plane at the Army wing and there is another one inbound. You need to seek cover.’”

He told of the days he spent assisting the military and first responders after the attack..

“I remember being told to go home when my boss asked me when did I eat last,” Jones said. “It dawned on us that it was two mornings ago.”

As people returned to work, Jones was tasked with displaying ID badges of those who died as a memorial.

“This wound up being very painful, as I had a working relationship with many of the 125 who perished,” Jones said. “Mine is just one from my vantage point in the Pentagon, but there are so many more and I’m just honored to be a part of it.”

Jones said it is important to remember what happened that day, but his story is just one of many.