People concerned over Dollar General robberies in the Pee Dee

LAMAR, SC (WBTW) – The Lamar police department is still investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened last Sunday at a dollar general, leaving one person injured.

People in the community are still shaken up.

“The business was closed, there was blood all over the concrete outside and there wasn’t any crime scene tape,” said an employee that worked nearby.

Several employees are concerned about the latest robberies that have targeted three Dollar General stores in Lamar and two in Darlington County.

“It could happen to any business not just the one that keep money on hand at all times but desperate people do desperate things.”

Lamar currently has one officer on duty and from time to time receives help from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, but many people are not sure that’s enough.

“You can see all the problems that happen when you don’t have police on duty. People know that and they know they can just rob that place.”

Lt. Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Offices tells News 13 they have sent corporate a list of suggestions to make sure they’re protecting that employees and customers.

We reached out to corporate and received an email that reads in part:

“At Dollar General, the safety of our customers and employees is a priority, and we employ a number of safety and security procedures to prevent, deter and, if necessary, respond to criminal activity in our stores. To protect the integrity of these measures, we do not comment on them specifically”

Law enforcement officers are working to determine if the incidents are connected.