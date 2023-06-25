MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Heat and humidity will be normal today. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper-80s at the coast and low-90s inland. The feel-like temperature at the beach will be in the low-90s and inland will feel like the mid-90s.

A nice beach or pool day today. Skies will be mostly sunny nearly all day, but similar to yesterday, a passing shower cannot be ruled out. Partly cloudy tonight and temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid-70s.

Monday is also mostly dry for the majority of the day. Late on Monday, a cold front approaches the area increasing rain and thunderstorm chances Monday night and Tuesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire area under a slight risk for severe weather between 8 a.m. on Monday and 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Severe weather is possible including damaging wind and hail, most of the area does not have a tornado outlook.

Based on the latest futurecast the best coverage of thunderstorms is between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Drier weather Wednesday through the end of the week and temperatures remain normal for the end of June.