Person found dead in vehicle crash believed to be missing Robeson County man

ROWLAND, NC (WBTW) – A person found dead in a vehicle after it crashed into a tree is believed to be a man reported missing in Robeson County.

The sheriff’s department believes the person is Charles Henry Leggett, 62, of Rowland, who was reported missing earlier in the week. Leggett’s vehicle was found near the 13000 block of Hwy 301 S. on Wednesday.

Leggett’s vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was located about 30 feet from the wood line.

The deceased has been sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh to officially confirm the identification and cause of the death.

Leggett was reported missing by his family on Monday. He was last seen Friday on Birdhouse Road.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins is asking for prayers for family and friends as this is such a tragic outcome, the department said. “Nothing we say can make this better, but our prayers for comfort will be heard.”

North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.