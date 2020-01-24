Person found unconscious on floor of fire-damaged condo in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Deputies found a person unconscious on the floor of a condo after a fire damaged the unit.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department were dispatched to the Ellington condominiums at Wachesaw East in Murrells Inlet at about 6 p.m. on Thursday for a welfare check.

When they arrived, they noticed a smoke detector had been activated in a lower unit. Checking the area, they smelled smoke and firefighters made entry. That’s when the person was found unconscious on the floor.

The fire damaged a stove and microwave, and the condo suffered smoke and water damage.

First responders transported the person to the Waccamaw Community Hospital. No further information is available on the condition of the person or the cause of the fire.

