Person hit by vehicle on South Kings Hwy in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A person was struck by a car Wednesday night in Myrtle Beach.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. The Myrtle Beach Police Department tells News13 that a pedestrian who was crossing the road in the area of 14th Ave S and South Kings Highway was hit by a vehicle.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. The extent of injuries to the person are not known. It’s not clear whether the driver of the vehicle will face charges.

A News13 crew saw at least four police vehicles on scene. Several lanes of South Kings Highway were blocked at the time.