Person hit by vehicle on South Kings Hwy in Myrtle Beach

News

by: WBTW News13 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WBTW)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A person was struck by a car Wednesday night in Myrtle Beach.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. The Myrtle Beach Police Department tells News13 that a pedestrian who was crossing the road in the area of 14th Ave S and South Kings Highway was hit by a vehicle.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. The extent of injuries to the person are not known. It’s not clear whether the driver of the vehicle will face charges.

A News13 crew saw at least four police vehicles on scene. Several lanes of South Kings Highway were blocked at the time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories