GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – SLED is responding to an officer-involved shooting in Greenville County, the agency confirmed on Sunday afternoon. One person died, according to the coroner’s office.

WSPA reported a heavy police presence near Verdae Boulevard. Witnesses report hearing several gunshots in the area around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators have not spoken about the circumstances of the shooting or the person who died.