Person rescued from car that crashed into pond in Georgetown County, SCHP says

LITCHFIELD BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a pond Sunday morning near Highway 17 and Litchfield Country Club Driver in Georgetown County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

SCHP was called to the area at 9:03 a.m. Sunday and found a Dodge SUV submerged in a pond. One person was rescued from the vehicle and taken to Grand Strand Hospital, Trooper Tyler Tidwell said.

Social media posts indicated a trooper jumped into the water to rescue the occupant in the vehicle. Tidwell confirmed someone jumped into the water but could not confirm that it was a trooper.

No other information about the crash was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

