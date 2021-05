TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – Officers expect a person to survive after they were shot in the leg Saturday night outside a nightclub on Honda Way in Timmonsville, police chief Thomas McFadden told News13.

Investigators haven’t determined if the shooting was a “self-inflicted accident” or intentional, McFadden said. Neither the person who was shot nor witnesses are cooperating with police.

Police have not identified the person who was shot.