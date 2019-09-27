Person shot multiple times in Conway, police searching for suspect

News
Posted: / Updated:
Shooting investigation_194050

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Police in Conway are searching for a suspect after a person was shot multiple times.

According to June Wood with the City of Conway, officers responded to a shooting at Beaty Street and 5th Avenue Thursday night at around 9:12. The victim was shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Wood says the at least one suspect, possibly more, fled North on Beaty towards Racepath Avenue. Police are actively searching for the suspect, no details on the suspect have been released.

Conway Police say on Facebook. there is no threat and the scene is secure. Anyone with information is asked to call (843)248-1790.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: