Person shot multiple times in Conway, police searching for suspect

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Police in Conway are searching for a suspect after a person was shot multiple times.

According to June Wood with the City of Conway, officers responded to a shooting at Beaty Street and 5th Avenue Thursday night at around 9:12. The victim was shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Wood says the at least one suspect, possibly more, fled North on Beaty towards Racepath Avenue. Police are actively searching for the suspect, no details on the suspect have been released.

Conway Police say on Facebook. there is no threat and the scene is secure. Anyone with information is asked to call (843)248-1790.