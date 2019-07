GREEN SEA, SC (WBTW) – A person was taken to the hospital after EMS workers responded to dog bite call in Green Sea.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, first responders were called out to the home at 130 Colorado Ranch Road for a dog bite call just before 3 p.m. They say the patient also fell and suffered “traumatic injuries to his leg.”

A LifeNet helicopter was called in to take the patient to the hospital.