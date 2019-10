FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence Police need your help to identify a person wanted for questioning in connection to a theft that occurred at McLeod Hospital.

Courtesy: Florence Police Department

According to the Florence Police Department, the person in these pictures is wanted for questioning in connection to a larceny of electronics from McLeod Hospital at 555 East Cheves Street on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.