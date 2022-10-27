High temperatures for today will top out in the low-70s along the Grand Strand and low to mid-70s for the Pee Dee and border belt. Cloud coverage looks decent with partly sunny skies expected, especially at the coast.

Apart from the cooler temperatures, it is also going to be less humid today due to last night’s cold front. Dewpoints will return to the 50s even 40s inland, and that is very comfortable air.

For tonight, scattered to broken clouds will persist and temperatures will be cooler and closer to average with the mid-50s expected at the beach and low-50s for inland communities. Upper-40s for Cheraw and Laurinburg cannot be ruled out.

Pesky clouds will last through the weekend, and looking ahead to Friday, expect temperatures to continue the cooling trend with upper-60s to near 70 expected for our viewing area.