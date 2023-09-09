MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Arbor is our Pet of the Weekend!
If you’d like to see your pet featured on News13’s Pet of the Weekend segment, send in a photo or two and a description of your pet to news@wbtw.com.
by: Taylor Ford
Posted:
Updated:
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Arbor is our Pet of the Weekend!
If you’d like to see your pet featured on News13’s Pet of the Weekend segment, send in a photo or two and a description of your pet to news@wbtw.com.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now