PETA supporters in monkey costumes dump piles of coconuts outside Publix corporate office in Florida

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Supporters of controversial animal rights organization PETA dressed in monkey costumes on Thursday and dumped wheelbarrows full of coconuts outside the corporate office of Publix in Florida.

According to a news release from the organization, the demonstration was to “remind the company that it’s nuts to do business with Thailand’s Chaokoh brand.”

In its news release, a spokesperson says a PETA Asia investigation found the brand forces monkeys to pick coconuts that are used in coconut milk products. PETA claims its investigators found the monkeys are “kept caged and chained for life.”

“Milk from coconuts picked by abused monkeys doesn’t belong on grocery shelves any more than monkeys belong on those chains,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a statement. “PETA is calling on Publix to reject products of forced monkey labor.”

Supporters have also sent coconuts to the homes of Publix executives, the organization says, adding that the group also recently dumped fruits at Kroger’s headquarters.

According to PETA, other large grocery chains like Wegmans, Costco, Walgreens and Food Lion have already banned brands that use coconuts picked by monkeys.