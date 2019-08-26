Petition to develop Possum Trot Golf Course withdrawn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – News13 has learned the group asking to have a golf course in North Myrtle Beach rezoned has withdrawn the application.

The city released a statement concerning the proposed housing development at Possum Trot Golf Course Monday morning.

APPLICANT WITHDRAWS TIDAL WALK (Possum Trot Golf Course) ANNEXATION/REZONING REQUEST

The applicant has withdrawn the Tidal Walk Annexation Planned Development District request proposed for Possum Trot Golf Course. The item will not appear on the September 3 Planning Commission workshop or meeting agendas. City of North Myrtle Beach

WBTW News13 asked for a copy of the withdrawal using South Carolina’s Freedom of Information Act laws. According to the email request, sent to city leaders in North Myrtle Beach, the developer said, “Public input has made it clear that the mixed uses and densities associated….” with the project in that location, “would not be acceptable.”

The request to withdraw came from Robert S. Gutyon, and was sent via email on Saturday, August 24th, according to Pat Dowling, the public information officer for the City of North Myrtle Beach.

Earlier this month, North Myrtle Beach planning commissioners and the community met at a special workshop to discuss plans to turn Possum Trot Golf Course into housing development. During the workshop, people who live nearby voiced their concerns to the developer and commission and said the annexation would have a negative impact on the community.

Single family homes, senior independent living and senior assisted living were among some of the redevelopment plans for Possum Trot. The development plans called for more open space and more roads in and out of the city which the community thinks will have a negative impact.

Neighbors said during the workshop that heavier traffic flow would bring danger to kids and families who walk and ride their bikes, and were worried that drainage and flooding issues and speeding would lead to more car accidents.

Count on WBTW News13 for continuing coverage of this story, online, on the mobile app, and on-air.