Pets of the Weekend: Queen Sugar Rae and Jester

We have two Pets of the Weekend this time, and one needs a home!

Our first is Queen Sugar Rae the bulldog. She loves spending time on her flamingo pool float.

Jester, the golden retriever, is the one who’s up for adoption.

He was rescued by the Grand Strand Golden Retriever Rescue as a stray. When they found him, he was just 35 pounds and could barely hold himself up.

He’s doing much better now, but still needs a forever family. Head to the Grand Strand Golden Retriever Rescue’s website for info on how to help or adopt Jester.