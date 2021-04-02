PGA Tour to play another event at Congaree Club in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – It turns out the RBC Heritage Classic won’t be the only PGA TOUR event in the Lowcountry this year.

The PGA announced Tuesday that an as-of-yet unnamed tournament will come to Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland from June 10 to 13.



Congaree Golf Club officials provided WSAV with the following statement: “We are excited about the opportunity to showcase Congaree, Congaree Foundation and the incredible South Carolina Lowcountry to the world. Later this week, the PGA TOUR and Gov. McMaster will share additional details regarding the tournament.”

The tournament will replace the RBC Canadian Open, which was called off amid ongoing COVID restrictions in Canada.

Much like the RBC, the new tournament will run right up against a major. Congaree’s tournament will come the week before the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.

There will be a 156-player field and limited spectators, per the PGA.

Ridgeland will be the PGA TOUR’s third stop in the Palmetto State in as many months. The Ocean Course on Kiawah Island outside of Charleston will host the PGA Championship in May.