Phone apps: they make life easier, but also make it easier to get scammed

(WBTW) – As people increasingly become more dependent on their phones, apps have developed to make life even easier; but they also can make it easier to get scammed.

For many tweens, teenagers and adults, TikTok is more than a social app; it’s a bit of an obsession. Now some are using the app to take advantage of people.

First, you’ll get a message asking for account verification…. then another…. then another. All of them saying you need to click here.

The problem is they come from different numbers, and none of those originating phone numbers are the same.

Complaints are now flooding the internet with people saying they’re getting unsolicited TikTok codes even though they’ve never used the app.

These criminals are “phishing.” By hitting you with multiple messages repeatedly they hope you’ll bite, and if you click the link they’ve got you.

Once criminals have that information, you’re open to something called “credential stuffing,” where the scammers sell your information to hackers who buy someone’s stolen login and password from the dark web. They then see if that same combo gets them into other online accounts.

Another scam that people are being warned about involves a popular payment app called “Cash App.”

A disabled veteran reached out after calling a phone number advertised online as a “cash app help line.”

It turns out, scammers set up the number. They asked for her login information, then wired themselves nearly two-thousand bucks.

The victim, who is fighting to get her money back, didn’t want to go on camera, but says the ordeal was traumatic.

Attorney General Josh Stein and the Better Business Bureau both report an increase in these “tech support” scams.

“When something bad goes wrong you’re more desperate, you’re more in need, and that’s when these scammers will strike,” Stein said. “They present they have some solution for you when really they’re just trying to steal your money.”

In other cases, scammers call pretending to be from a computer company, offering to remotely fix your device. These scams often originate from overseas, making them tough to trace and even harder to stop.

Most apps, like Cash App, handle customer support online. Experts say to keep that in mind and if you need help, reach out to customer support through the company’s website or app. Never give out personal information over the phone unless you know who’s on the other end.

