PHOTO: Large snake found in floodwaters of Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Horry County Police Department (HCPD) is warning residents to take extra precautions after a large snake was found in floodwaters.

According to HCPD, the massive snake was found by River Patrol officers making rounds in flooded neighborhoods.

HCPD says that “as floodwaters encroach on their usual hiding spots, it’s not uncommon for wildlife of all kinds to seek higher ground.”

Residents that may encounter any wildlife should leave the animals alone and keep a safe distance.