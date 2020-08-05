Photo shows severe dune erosion in North Myrtle Beach, Army Corps of Engineers surveys area

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers surveyed the severe dune and beach erosion caused by Hurricane Isaias here.

Damage can be seen along the city’s nine miles of beaches. Lt. Col. Rachel Honderd, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District, visited the oceanfront area in North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday to view the erosion damage. He was joined by branch chief of the Conway field office, Tommy Fennel.

Mayor Marilyn Hatley and City Manager Mike Mahaney showed the severely eroded dunes to the engineers. One photo shows how the dune extended out to some short broken wood posts that formed the initial line of sand fencing for the dune. The larger wooden posts seen farther back formed the second line of sand fencing before the storm.