Photos: 500 pounds of meth, 9 pounds fentanyl, $450K, guns seized in South Carolina bust; 2 arrested

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – More than 500 pounds of methamphetamine was found during a South Carolina drug investigation.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced its largest methamphetamine seizures in the county’s history Friday.

Investigators said officers from numerous local and federal agencies executed three search warrants on the properties close to the North Carolina state line.

According to the sheriff’s office, more than 500 pounds of methamphetamine was found in properties on Ross Road in Blacksburg during searches Thursday afternoon.

In addition to the methamphetamine, officers also found nine pounds of fentanyl, pills, marijuana, cocaine, several weapons, and more than $415,000 in cash.

The street value of the drugs is estimated to be around $8 million, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the drugs likely came from Georgia and the Cherokee County property was being used as a “stash house” and that the drugs were eventually going to be distributed in the Charlotte and Greensboro areas of North Carolina.

Deputies said two people were arrested during the bust: 22-year-old Christian Eduerdo Tinejero Pena and 37-year-old Jairo Martinez Covarrobias.

Both are charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine more than 400 grams, Trafficking Fentanyl more than 1500 Grams, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime and Possession of a Firearm by an Illegal Alien.

The sheriff’s office said additional arrests are expected.