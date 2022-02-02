Look: Beijing set to welcome Winter Games

BEIJING (NEXSTAR/AP) — A key concern when Beijing was bidding to host the 2022 Winter Olympic Games was the lack of a strong winter sports tradition in the country. But just hours from now, they’re ready to celebrate the season on a worldwide stage.

Beijing won the Olympic bid in 2015 when six European bidders dropped out of contention and the International Olympic Committee was left with only two candidates — Beijing and Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Beijing’s winning bid was also based on sustainability through the reuse of venues originally constructed for the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympic Games. You can see many of those place on display in the photo gallery below. These images were captured the first few days of February from a team of Nexstar journalists covering the Games.

Given the dry climate, artificial snow would have to be produced in large quantities, but Games spokesperson Yan Jiarong said the impact would be highly limited. However, some environmentalists have disputed that conclusion.

“Our artificial snowmaking system adopts the world’s most advanced water-saving equipment.” Yan said. “In general, the water used in snowmaking is relatively limited and will not have an impact on regional water safety and ecological environment.”

The Beijing Games are being held in three different zones, in downtown Beijing, in Yanqing on the capital’s outskirts and in Zhangjiakou in neighboring Hebei province.

Athletes, officials, staff and journalists are being kept in a bubble to avoid COVID-19 infections and only a few handpicked spectators will be in the stands.

The Games have been shrouded in controversy centered on China’s human rights record, which was also a concern in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.