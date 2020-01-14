PHOTOS & VIDEO: CSX train derails in North Charleston early Tuesday; caused no leaks or spills

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD/WBTW) – Crews are working on a train derailment that happened early Tuesday morning in North Charleston.

According to CSX, five empty railcars were knocked off the track near Rivers Avenue just after 8:00 a.m.

CSX tells News13’s sister station WCBD News 2 there were no leaks or spills of any freight and no injuries reported.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department assisted in directing traffic in the area, according to Deputy Chief Scott Deckard. Rivers Ave. and Meeting Street are both open to traffic.

