PHOTOS: Crews responding to overturned train in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a CSX train that derailed early Monday morning in North Charleston.

According to a spokesperson for CSX, Sheriee Bowman, nine empty steel railcars overturned near Meeting Street around 7:38 a.m.

Bowman said there are no injuries, leaks, spills, or hazardous materials of any kind involved in the incident.

CSX personnel are on site to assess the situation.







Photo Credit: Judith Wisniewski

Photo Credit: Judith Wisniewski

Deputy Chief Scott Deckard with the North Charleston Police Department said officers responded to Rivers Ave., Durant Ave., and Meeting St. to assist CSX with traffic control.

Rivers Avenue remains open to traffic.

“The safety of the community and everyone on site is our top priority as we develop a recovery plan,” said Bowman.

