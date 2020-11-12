PHOTOS: Heavy rain hammers area, bringing flooding, dangerous conditions

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A slow-moving cold front dumped inches of rain over the Pee Dee and Grand Strand Thursday morning causing flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 6am Friday for the potential of another 2″ to 4″ of rain.

Along with the Flash flooding threat, our rivers will rapidly rise today. These here are expected to approach Moderate flood stage.  There is also a chance for an isolated severe storm. A brief spin up can’t completely be ruled out.

Here are some photos of flooding and damage in locations throughout the News13 viewing area:

  • Flooding between Turbeville and Olanta Highway in Florence County
  • Flooding between Turbeville and Olanta Highway in Florence County
  • Flooding in Dillon
  • Flooding in Dillon
  • Old River Road and Paper Mill Road
  • Old River Road and Paper Mill Road
  • Old River Road and Paper Mill Road
  • Flooding between Turbeville and Olanta Highway in Florence County
  • Old River Road and Paper Mill Road
  • Crews pull car from water in longs

