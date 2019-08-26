Breaking News Alert
Tropics Update: Dorian expected to strengthen as it moves into the Caribbean; Watching other disturbance

PHOTOS: It’s National Dog Day!

News
Posted: / Updated:

Wendy Gray

(WBTW) – Monday is National Dog Day! To celebrate, News13 viewers sent in photos of their pups! Check out the gallery below!

  • Wendy Gray
  • Trish Gibson-Grossman
  • Gary Powell, Sr.
  • Tiffany Edwards
  • John Hooks
  • Justin Duncan
  • Annette Newsome Kelly
  • Ashley Carriera
  • News13’s Taylor Hernandez
  • Ginger Wells
  • Anna Marie Bost
  • Bobbie Tompkins Gilmore
  • Chelsea Kipp
  • Elaine Sealey
  • Marsha Lloyd Smith
  • Jackie Walters
  • Jessica Singletary
  • Karla Baro
  • Kimberly Bazen
  • Mark Daniel Slaughenhoupt
  • Mary Harrell Barfield
  • Nancy Webber
  • Nick Miller
  • Norm Wick
  • Patsy Giordano
  • Roberta Oakley
  • Susie Fedorchuk Sportiello
  • Todd Northcutt
  • Toni Bennett
  • Tracey Banks Smith
  • Tracy Buck
  • News13’s Patsy Kelly

SEND YOUR PHOTOS TO NEWS13 on Facebook here or by emailing news@wbtw.com. You might see your photo on-air and/or online!

IT'S NATIONAL DOG DAY! Here's a photo from News13's Taylor Hernandez of her pup! SHARE your photos in the comments below! You might see them on-air or online!

Posted by WBTW News13 on Monday, August 26, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: