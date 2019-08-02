PHOTOS: King of ‘Margaritaville’ SC commissions boat from local builder

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – The King of “Margaritaville” commission a 42 foot boat from Dorchester County based Freeman Boatworks. On its voyage to sea, the boat and it’s captain stayed over in the Charleston harbor Friday night.

The boat was docked Thursday and left Friday morning from City Marina. The captain is taking the boat to New York, where Jimmy Buffett will be performing.

Buffet commissioned the custom boat from Freeman Boatworks, who coordinated the effort with another company out of Florida.

