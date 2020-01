CONWAY, SC – Police are seeking help identifying a person of interest in a breaking-and-entering car case at Billiards and Bowling in Conway.

The incident happened on Wednesday at 810 Billiards and Bowling, 2001 Hwy 501 East. During the investigation, photographs of a person of interest were obtained.

Police are asking the public’s assistance in identifying the subject in the photographs.













Anyone with any information is asked to contact Conway Police Department at (843)248-1790.