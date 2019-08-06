Photos show 18-wheeler on fire in Loris, closing Hwy 19

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – An 18-wheeler caught on fire Tuesday morning, closing Highway 19 to traffic.

Horry County Fire Rescue reported the fire at about 6:30 a.m. The department reported, “The road is currently closed to traffic, which could be the case for an extended period of time.”

Multiple crews worked to clean up the scene. The state Department of Transportation, the state Department of Public Safety and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control were involved.









No injuries were caused by the fire. The cause has not been reported at this time.

Count of News13 for updates to this story as we work to get more information.