Viewer photos show flooding, lightning around Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Photos submitted by a viewer show flooding on Ocean Blvd as thunderstorms continue to bring heavy rain to the Grand Strand.

The photos were reportedly taken on Ocean Boulevard between 10th and 11th Avenue South.

In this photo, lightning strikes over the ocean near one viewer’s Ocean Boulevard hotel balcony.

Credit: Sandra Cortes

Count on News13 for weather updates as thunderstorms continue through the evening.