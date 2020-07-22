Dashcam: Pickup crashes into North Myrtle Beach patrol car, 2nd vehicle on Hwy 31

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A North Myrtle Beach police officer was investigating a car on Highway 31 when a pickup crashed into his patrol car, causing it to crash into another vehicle.

The pickup then struck another car.

Officer Steve Perlstein was investigating at about 8 a.m. on Wednesday near mile marker 6 in the northbound lane. Officer Perlstein had placed traffic cones about a car length and a half behind his patrol car and had his emergency equipment engaged.

A white Chevy Colorado pickup heading north did not move over to the other lane, as required by law, and “did not see” the patrol car, striking it from behind, according to police. This caused the patrol vehicle to strike another stopped vehicle.

The officer was not in his patrol car at the time of the collision and is okay. Police said it does not appear others were seriously injured.

Video from a second officer’s dashcam shows the scene of the crash. No information has bee provided yet as to whether the driver of the pickup was cited or charged.

The police department made this emphatic post on Facebook: “SLOW DOWN!!! MOVE OVER FOR EMERGENCY VEHICLES!!!” Police cautioned drivers to: “Pay attention while driving and avoid any distractions that take your eyes off the roadway.”

Count on News13 for updates as they become available.