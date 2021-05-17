Pickup towing camper strikes pole on Hwy 544, two people injured, three vehicles involved

HORRY CO, S.C. (WBTW) – Crews are working the scene of a crash along Highway 544 in Conway on Monday morning.

Authorities are asking drivers to please avoid the area of Highway 544 and Singleton Ridge Road. Traffic has slowed in the area after a crash, which happened at about 10:43 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Three vehicles are involved. A pickup was towing a camper and struck a pole, according to HCFR. Another vehicle overturned and a third vehicle sustained damage.

Two people are being taken to the hospital with injuries, crew at the scene reported.

Horry County Police Department and Coastal Carolina University officers are on scene.