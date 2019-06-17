Pig taken into custody in NC town

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (CNN) – Police took a pig into custody in North Carolina this week, yes, an actual pig.

The little piggy was found walking along the road in Thomasville North Carolina.

He had to be arrested because Thomasville has a city ordinance that says there can be no pigs in city limits.

Later in the day, someone shared photos of the pig in solitary at the animal shelter.

The Davidson County Animal Shelter is giving the owner of the pig three days until it goes up for auction.

The shelter says this is the second pig that’s been turned in this week.

