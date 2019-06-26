Pilot injured after SLED helicopter crashes near Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A pilot was injured after a South Carolina Law Division helicopter crashed near Summerville.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Summerville Airport, according to SLED. The pilot was the only occupant and was injured. The pilot was taken to an area hospital.

The pilot’s injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening.

SLED said this is the first crash of a SLED helicopter in the history of the agency.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been called to investigate.