Pilot killed in fighter jet crash at Shaw Air Force Base

SUMTER, SC (AP) — A military pilot has died in the crash of a fighter jet during a training mission at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina.
20th Fighter Wing Commander Larry Sullivan confirmed the pilot’s death early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened on the military base around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, news outlets reported.
Base officials said the pilot was performing a routine training mission in a F-16CM Fighting Falcon when the jet crashed. The pilot was the only person on board.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. The name of the pilot wasn’t immediately released.
