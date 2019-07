HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – One man was shot in an armed robbery at an apartment complex on Washington Street in Hartsville late Sunday evening.

The suspect fled on foot, according to Lt. Mark Blair, with the Hartsville Police Department.

The man was a pizza delivery driver and was shot during an armed robbery while delivering food.

Lt. Blair said he was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

